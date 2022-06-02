Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act
Lawmakers from both parties have been negotiating small steps on gun limits since shortly after the Uvalde shooting, and the House is planning to move forward with a vote on an assault weapons ban that likely wouldnt pass the Senate.
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden will speak on Thursday night on the recent spate of mass shootings and his plans to press Congress “to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day,'' the White House announced. The 7:30 pm speech follows a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, last week, as well as one Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office. Biden said earlier this week that the Second Amendment was never an “absolute” and that he thought “rational” Republicans in Congress would work with Democrats to pass restrictions that could limit high-powered weapons like the ones used in Uvalde. Lawmakers from both parties have been negotiating small steps on gun limits since shortly after the Uvalde shooting, and the House is planning to move forward with a vote on an assault weapons ban that likely wouldn't pass the Senate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- White House
- Second Amendment
- Tulsa
- Oklahoma
- Democrats
- Republicans
- Joe Biden
- Congress
- Uvalde
- Texas
- Senate
- House
ALSO READ
Guatemalan congress approves $500 million loan from World Bank
KPCC chief booked for remark against Vijayan; Congress cries foul
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP in presence of party chief J P Nadda.
Decided to quit Congress when notice was issued to me for speaking my mind: Jakhar after joining BJP.
Some fundamental issues cropped up with Congress; never used politics for personal interest, Jakhar after joining BJP.