Goa Police arrests Colavle Jail guard for possessing drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh

The Goa Police on Thursday arrested one security personnel of Colvale Jail for illegal possession of drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh.

ANI | Pernem (Goa) | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Goa Police on Thursday arrested one security personnel of Colvale Jail for illegal possession of drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh. The person apprehended has been identified as Sanjay Varak (28) of Ibrahampur in Goa's Pernem.

According to the police, a raid was conducted by a team of PSI Mandar Parab during which Varak was found carrying Ganja weighing 208 grams and Cocaine weighing 7 grams, which altogether is worth Rs 1,04,000. "An information was received regarding Varak for carrying drugs to the jail with the intent of supplying it to a prisoner," said the police.

The said person has been arrested under the section 20(b)(ii)(A) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act (involves small quantity, with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, which may extend to ten thousand rupees, or with both). The raid was conducted under the supervision of SP North Shobit Saksena, IPS and SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

