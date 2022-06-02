Left Menu

RTI activist shot dead near govt office in MP's Vidisha

A Right To Information RTI activist who earlier worked as a government contractor was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons near the Public Works Department PWD office here on Thursday evening, police said.The victim was identified as Ranjeet Soni 42.District Superintendent of Police Monica Shukla said Soni was a resident of Ashoknagar district.He was shot in the head from behind, from a close range, in the portico of the PWD office, she said.

PTI | Vidisha | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:55 IST
RTI activist shot dead near govt office in MP's Vidisha
  • Country:
  • India

A Right To Information (RTI) activist who earlier worked as a government contractor was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons near the Public Works Department (PWD) office here on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim was identified as Ranjeet Soni (42).

District Superintendent of Police Monica Shukla said Soni was a resident of Ashoknagar district.

He was shot in the head from behind, from a close range, in the portico of the PWD office, she said. CCTV cameras at the PWD office premises were not functioning, and police are looking for footage of cameras installed in the surrounding areas, the SP said.

Personal rivalry could be the reason for the killing, she said. The assailants escaped from the spot after the incident, said Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav.

Soni used to collect information, quite often related to government works, by using the RTI Act, he said. PTI MAS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022