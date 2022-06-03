Left Menu

Jaipur police raid over 200 spots, detain more than 100 people in crackdown on criminals

In an early morning crackdown on criminals, the Jaipur police on Thursday raided over 200 sites and detained more than 100 people. The coordinated action was taken to check crime incidents in the city. Around 3,000 policemen were engaged in the operation. After collecting intelligence inputs about the miscreants and gangs active in the city, police launched the operation at 5 am on Thursday in the entire Jaipur police commissionerate area. Additional Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba said 107 people were detained under the “Operation Clean Bold”. Three cases under the Arms Act were also registered after recovery of illegal fire arms during the raids.

