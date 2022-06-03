U.S. diplomat says will not link N.Korea humanitarian aid to denuclearisation
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 06:53 IST
The United States supports international offers of humanitarian aid to help North Korea battle its COVID-19 outbreak, and will not link that to denuclearisation issues, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday.
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman made the remarks in a video address to a conference in Seoul.
