Germany plans 5 bln-euro aid package for energy-intensive firms
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:33 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government is planning to support energy-intensive companies with a 5 billion-euro aid package, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Details would be released later in the day, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference.
