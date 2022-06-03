Left Menu

Journalist shot at by unidentified assailant in UP's Aligarh

The journalist named Mukesh Gupta was having his dinner late Thursday night when he was shot at, they said.He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, police said.Pramod Kumar, another journalist who was present on the spot when the attack took place, told PTI, The assailant walked up towards us and asked two of us to move out of the way while he threatened to put Mukesh in the proper place.

A journalist of a private news channel was shot at by an unidentified assailant in a restaurant here, police said on Friday. The journalist named Mukesh Gupta was having his dinner late Thursday night when he was shot at, they said.

He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, police said.

Pramod Kumar, another journalist who was present on the spot when the attack took place, told PTI, ''The assailant walked up towards us and asked two of us to move out of the way while he threatened to put Mukesh in the proper place. He placed his pistol on Mukesh's neck and later fired towards his lower abdomen.'' The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mohammad Asad told PTI that the patient ''is out of danger as the bullet missed vital organs.'' He expressed confidence that the patient will pull through. The unidentified gunman chased Pramod and two other journalists present there but they managed to escape from the spot and inform police about the incident.

''Our teams are narrowing down on the likely assailant involved in shooting at a journalist,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, they added.

