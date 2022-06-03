Man shoots at police in western Germany, 2 officers hurt

A man shot at police from his apartment in western Germany, leaving two officers injured Friday, police said.

The shooting started after officers arrived with a court order to search the 67-year-old's apartment in the city of Saarbruecken, according to a police statement. The gunfire wounded one officer, and a second officer was hurt by flying glass.

Police said the man barricaded himself in his apartment and later started shooting from a window at a police barrier and vehicles. They warned people to stay out of the area, which was sealed off, and urged residents to keep away from their windows. Police didn't specify the reason for the planned search of the man's apartment but said the officers were assisting the local weapons authority.

