Northern command holds 3-day conclave on ‘grayzone warfare’, its impact on J&K

The northern army command held a three-day conclave on 'grayzone warfare' and its impact on Jammu and Kashmir, with senior officers stressing the need to take a relook at the technology-enabled human resource management to meet future challenges. Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi described 'grayzone warfare' as the exploitation of the space between peace and war, also referred to as 'no war no peace', and said this is what the forces have to deal with in J&K and Ladakh. The three-day strategic and brainstorming conclave organised by the northern command headquarters at Udhampur concluded Friday, a defence spokesman said. The officials who participated in the conclave said the Northern Command faces the unique challenge of ''two-and-a-half fronts'' with live phenomenon of 'grayzone warfare'. The eminent speakers at the event included three former Army Commanders -- Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, Lieutenant General DS Hooda, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan. Former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale and senior serving military officers also participated in the event. The 'grayzone warfare' will manifest itself in a range of activities that are traditionally considered beyond the scope of military actions, yet the armed forces have to respond with clear eye on the escalatory matrix, the spokesperson said. The Army Commander remarked that the conclave also intended to address the issues of civil-military jointness in decision-making.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)