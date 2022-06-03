Left Menu

India rejects its criticism in US State Dept religious freedom report

The annual report on international religious freedom, released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alleged that attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place in India throughout 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 17:11 IST
India rejects its criticism in US State Dept religious freedom report
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Friday rejected its criticism in a US State Department report on religious freedom, saying it is unfortunate that ''vote bank politics is being practiced in international relations''.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the observation of India in the report is based on ''motivated inputs and biased views''. The annual report on international religious freedom, released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alleged that attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place in India throughout 2021. ''We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom, and ill-informed comments by senior US officials,'' Bagchi said.

''It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practiced in international relations. We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided,'' he added.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the report ''As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights. In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes, and gun violence,'' he said. The India section of the report mentioned incidents of attacks on the religious minorities ''Attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year. These included incidents of cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade-in beef,'' said the India section of the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022