Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been instrumental in reforms like self-attestation of documents and abolishing of government job interviews, and initiatives aimed at achieving ease of governance resulting in ease of living for the common man.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the Prime Minister's vision of minimum government, and maximum governance is the idea behind all such reforms brought out by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the last eight years.

He was speaking after releasing a book on major reforms and achievements of the DoPT during the last eight years here. Singh also launched an e-book version of the same.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been instrumeninhind reforms like self-attestation and abolishing the interviews with out-of-the-box box thinking and his encouragemoft of initiatives aimed at achieving ease of governance resulting in ease of living for the common man.

Singh said that it is quite visible that the Prime Minister accords high priority to administrative reforms that he announdecisionssion like abolishing the interviews from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the Independence Day speech and the DoPT worked tirelessly to bring it into effect within a short time of three months, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. The Union Minister termed all these reforms as socio-economic, futuristic, and citizen-centric, with people's participation, which ensures that every citizen gets equal opportunity, it said. Talking about various training programs being conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Singh said that the sole aim of these training modules is to train the officers and people's representatives about several flagship schemes of the government and how to prepare themselves well to help people in getting benefits of such schemes.

He mentiothe ned Prevention of Corruption Act as a tool to bring transparency in governance by ensuring enough safeguards for honest officials. Singh said tzero-toleranceance against corruption has been the top priority of the Modi government.

The minister complimented the entire team of DoPT for putting sincere efforts to bring out this e-booklet and said that this will be shared with other ministries/ departments, as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)