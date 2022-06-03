Left Menu

Massive fire at Moscow business centre sends 4 to hospital

A firefighter and people who were inside the building when the blaze broke out were injured.Russias newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.His deputy, Ilya Denisov, said about 1,000 people were evacuated from the business center.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:29 IST
Massive fire at Moscow business centre sends 4 to hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A massive fire at a Moscow business center led to four people, including a top emergency official, getting rushed to a hospital Friday, Russian authorities said. Emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles, and three helicopters to combat the fire in the west of Russia's capital.

Sergei Zheltov, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Moscow branch, suffered a heart attack while directing the efforts to combat the blaze. A firefighter and people who were inside the building when the blaze broke out were injured.

Russia's newly appointed emergency minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

His deputy, Ilya Denisov, said about 1,000 people were evacuated from the business center. He told reporters there were no deaths from the blaze and that firefighters had checked the entire building to make sure no one was trapped. Authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely having ignited the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022