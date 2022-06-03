MP: Two doctors held for swindling money under health scheme in Bhopal

The police on Friday arrested the director of a private hospital and his associate in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for allegedly swindling lakhs of rupees under the Ayushman Bharat scheme meant to provide healthcare to the poor, an official said.

According to the police, the accused, with the help of middlemen, allegedly got patients admitted to the hospital and inflated their bills for false claims.

''We arrested hospital director Dr Vivek Singh Parihar and his associate Amit Ingle, who embezzled lakhs of rupees in the treatment of around 200 patients under the scheme,'' crime branch deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The accused were being interrogated and will be produced in court, Kumar said.

