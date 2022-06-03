Left Menu

Ambala: 50 seized vehicles parked outside police station gutted in fire

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:09 IST
Around 50 vehicles seized by police over the past several years, and parked outside a police station here, were gutted in a fire on Friday, officials said.

The vehicles including cars and two-wheelers were parked on a campus of Naggal police station, 15 kms from Ambala city.

The fire started from the bushes in a field adjoining the police station, police said.

A police personnel informed the fire brigade about the blaze.

It took three fire tenders to put out the flames, the police said.

