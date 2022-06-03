Left Menu

Justice Nargal administered oath as additional Judge, HC of JK&L

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:17 IST
Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal was administered oath of office as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh here on Friday.

Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal, administered the oath of office to Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal at a ceremony held at the High Court complex Srinagar, an official spokesman said.

He said the oath taking ceremony was attended by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.

While Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Mohan Lal and Justice Rahul Bharti participated in the oath taking ceremony virtually from Jammu.

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Registrar General of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Sanjeev Gupta, who read the contents of the notification received from Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice, the Warrant of Appointment issued by President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

With elevation of Justice Nargal as Additional Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the strength of Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 16 Judges including the Chief Justice, against the sanctioned strength of 17.

