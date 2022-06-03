Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

''Encounter has started at Rishipora area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesperson said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)