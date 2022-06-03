Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.Encounter has started at Rishipora area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a police spokesperson said in a tweet.There were no reports of any casualties so far.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:32 IST
