12 judges appointed to 7 high courts

Eight advocates and four judicial officers were on Friday elevated as judges and additional judges of seven high courts, the law ministry said.

While two appointments each were made in the high courts of Patna, Rajasthan, Bombay, Calcutta and Madras, one appointment each was made in the high courts of Orissa and Jharkhand.

The notifications announcing their appointments were issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry.

Some more appointments are expected to be announced in coming days.

On Wednesday, eight new HC judges were appointed and six transferred.

Four additional judges of the Kerala High Court were also elevated as judges on Wednesday.

Those appointed as judges on Wednesday included seven judicial officers from Bihar and an advocate from Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 31, two advocates and as many judicial officers become judges of the high courts of Delhi and Calcutta respectively.

