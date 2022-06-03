Left Menu

Protester dies from gunshot wound in demonstrations in Sudan capital

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:52 IST
A protester has died from a gunshot wound in the chest sustained during demonstrations on Friday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudanese doctors said in a statement on Facebook.

Friday's demonstrations come after Sudan's military ruler announced on May 29 the lifting of the state of emergency imposed after an October coup.

