French fighter killed in Ukraine, foreign ministry in Paris says
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:54 IST
A French national, who volunteered as a combatant in eastern Ukraine alongside the country's army in the fight against Russia, was killed during fighting, a spokeswoman of the French foreign ministry confirmed on Friday.
"We received the sad news that a Frenchman was fatally injured in fighting in Ukraine", the spokeswoman said in a statement.
