French fighter killed in Ukraine, foreign ministry in Paris says

A French national, who volunteered as a combatant in eastern Ukraine alongside the country's army in the fight against Russia, was killed during fighting, a spokeswoman of the French foreign ministry confirmed on Friday.

"We received the sad news that a Frenchman was fatally injured in fighting in Ukraine", the spokeswoman said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)