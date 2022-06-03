Left Menu

Minor girl faces misbehaviour in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:15 IST
Minor girl faces misbehaviour in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl, who visited a pub here, allegedly faced misbehaviour from some juveniles she met there, police said on Friday.

She, along with a friend, went to the pub in a posh area and she met a group of juveniles there, the police said.

While the friend stayed back in the pub, she went out in a car with some of the teenage boys, they said.

When her parents questioned her about being dull and some scratch-marks on her neck, she told them that some boys had misbehaved with her, the police said. The alleged incident happened on May 28 and her father lodged a complaint with the police on May 31. A case of outraging the modesty of a woman was registered, the police said.

The girl was sent to a 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children of the city police as she is a minor.

Based on her interaction with the 'Bharosa' personnel, the police suspected rape and said there is a possibility of altering the case by invoking charges of rape.

Efforts were on to identify the suspects based on CCTV footage and others, they said.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a release, claimed that there have been reports about the involvement of AIMIM and TRS leaders in the matter.

He took strong exception to the accused not being arrested even five days after the alleged incident.

BJP held a dharna at the jurisdictional police station over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022