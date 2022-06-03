Left Menu

Young woman held for poisoning lover to death in UP

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:15 IST
A 22-year-old woman was arrested Friday for allegedly getting thrashed his lover and fatally poisoning him with the help of her brothers and some associates in Greater Noida last month, police officials said.

Rinki had gone at large after the police lodged an FIR against her and her family members on May 23 for assaulting and poisoning Gaurav Kumar near a canal in the Dadri area, the officials said.

Kumar (27), who lived in Anangpur village, had died during the treatment the next day at the private Kailash Hospital in Noida, a senior police official said.

''Rinki, a resident of Cheeti village in Dankaur, was arrested on Friday. She and her brothers had fed poison to her lover on May 23. They had also assaulted him after she called up Kumar and asked him to come and meet her at an isolated spot where her brothers and three-four of their associates were already present,'' a police spokesperson said.

According to the FIR, upon reaching the location, Kumar was severely thrashed by Rinki's brothers and their associates and he was fed some poison by them.

Alarmed by the realisation of being fed poison, Kumar had tried to escape but was again beaten up by the accused persons who also hurled casteist slurs at him, stated the FIR lodged on the complaint of his father Ratanpal.

Rinki, her brothers Kunal, Sahil, their friends Gulal, Aarti and three other unidentified youths were named as accused in the FIR lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

Charges under provisions of the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were also invoked in the case, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

