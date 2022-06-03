Left Menu

China, U.S. defense ministers to focus on 'managing competition' at meeting - U.S. official

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:18 IST
China, U.S. defense ministers to focus on 'managing competition' at meeting - U.S. official

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to meet Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe later this month in Singapore and they are expected to focus on managing competition, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

Relations between China and the United States have been tense with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Beijing had formally requested a meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit.

While this would be the first in-person meeting between the two ministers, it is common for U.S. and Chinese defense leaders to meet on the sidelines of the summit and Austin and Wei spoke over the phone in April. "We expect, from our perspective, the substance of that meeting to be focused on managing competition in regional and global issues," the official said.

Despite the tensions and heated rhetoric, U.S. military officials have long sought to have open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts to be able to mitigate potential flare-ups or deal with any accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022