TRS wins 2 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed

The two candidates of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Dr B Parthasaradhi Reddy and D Damodar Rao were declared elected uncontested as members of Rajya Sabha, an official communication from the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Reddy heads one of the country's largest pharmaceutical group Hetero while Damodar Rao runs T News TV channel, and also Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today newspapers.

As of now, there are seven TRS Rajya Sabha members.

