Left Menu

TRS wins 2 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:34 IST
TRS wins 2 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed
  • Country:
  • India

The two candidates of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Dr B Parthasaradhi Reddy and D Damodar Rao were declared elected uncontested as members of Rajya Sabha, an official communication from the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Reddy heads one of the country's largest pharmaceutical group Hetero while Damodar Rao runs T News TV channel, and also Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today newspapers.

As of now, there are seven TRS Rajya Sabha members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022