Former Trump adviser Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress -Justice Dept

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said on Friday. A federal grand jury charged Navarro with one count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition before the Jan. 6 select committee and another count for his refusal to produce documents, the department said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:51 IST
Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said on Friday.

A federal grand jury charged Navarro with one count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition before the Jan. 6 select committee and another count for his refusal to produce documents, the department said. The indictment was returned on Thursday and unsealed Friday.

Navarro was due to make an initial appearance Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In its subpoena, the Jan. 6 committee said it had reason to believe that Navarro had information relevant to its investigation, the department said.

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

