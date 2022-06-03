Loudspeakers removed from 258 religious places in 3 days in U'khand: Police

As part of a one-month drive launched on June 1 to remove loudspeakers from religious places across Uttarakhand, the state police on Friday said it has removed such devices from 258 places of worship over the past three days.

The action has been taken in compliance with a high court order to stop noise pollution created by loudspeakers, a source in the state police headquarters said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)