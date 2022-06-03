Two U.N. peacekeepers killed in Mali on Friday - U.N. spokesman

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed in Mali on Friday and two more injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "This is the sixth incident in which a U.N. peacekeeping convoy was hit since May 22," Dujarric said.

One U.N. peacekeeper was killed and three more injured in an attack in Mali on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)