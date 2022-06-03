Left Menu

Indian Navy lifts men's trophy, KSEB women's in basketball tourney

IAF men had to be satisfied with fourth place.In the womens section, Kerala Police was placed third by defeating Eastern Railway 63-61.KSEB Thiruvananthapuram received Rs 50,000 and the CRI Pumps Trophy, while the runner-up SWR got Rs 25,000 and a trophy.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:21 IST
Indian Navy lifts men's trophy, KSEB women's in basketball tourney
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy lifted the 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy of All India Basketball Tournament for Men by beating Indian Railways 83-70 here on Friday.

KSEB Thiruvananthapuram won the title and 19th CRI Pumps Trophy for Women defeating South Western Railways (SWR) 64-39.

Gurwinder Singh scored 19 points for Indian Navy and Ayush 25 for Railways. P S Jeena netted 30 points for the winners and C L Rini 12 for the runner-up in the women's finals.

The winners in the men's match were awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with the Nachimuthu Gounder trophy, while the runner-up got Rs 50,000 and the Dr N Mahalingam trophy while the third place winner KSEB was given Rs 20,000 and the fourth placed IAF with Rs 15,000.

In the matches played for the third and fourth places, KSEB defeated Indian Air Force 72-53 and secured the third place. IAF men had to be satisfied with fourth place.

In the women's section, Kerala Police was placed third by defeating Eastern Railway 63-61.

KSEB Thiruvananthapuram received Rs 50,000 and the CRI Pumps Trophy, while the runner-up SWR got Rs 25,000 and a trophy. Kerala Police received Rs 15,000 and Eastern Railway Rs 10,000 for securing third and fourth position respectively.

Nima Dhoma Bhutia of Eastern Railway was presented with the Best Promising Player award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022