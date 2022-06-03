Indian Navy lifts men's trophy, KSEB women's in basketball tourney

The Indian Navy lifted the 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy of All India Basketball Tournament for Men by beating Indian Railways 83-70 here on Friday.

KSEB Thiruvananthapuram won the title and 19th CRI Pumps Trophy for Women defeating South Western Railways (SWR) 64-39.

Gurwinder Singh scored 19 points for Indian Navy and Ayush 25 for Railways. P S Jeena netted 30 points for the winners and C L Rini 12 for the runner-up in the women's finals.

The winners in the men's match were awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with the Nachimuthu Gounder trophy, while the runner-up got Rs 50,000 and the Dr N Mahalingam trophy while the third place winner KSEB was given Rs 20,000 and the fourth placed IAF with Rs 15,000.

In the matches played for the third and fourth places, KSEB defeated Indian Air Force 72-53 and secured the third place. IAF men had to be satisfied with fourth place.

In the women's section, Kerala Police was placed third by defeating Eastern Railway 63-61.

KSEB Thiruvananthapuram received Rs 50,000 and the CRI Pumps Trophy, while the runner-up SWR got Rs 25,000 and a trophy. Kerala Police received Rs 15,000 and Eastern Railway Rs 10,000 for securing third and fourth position respectively.

Nima Dhoma Bhutia of Eastern Railway was presented with the Best Promising Player award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)