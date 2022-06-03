Left Menu

MP: One arrested for RTI activist's murder, three taken into custody

Vidisha police cracked the murder case of Right to Information (RTI) activist Ranjit Soni within 24 hours and arrested one on Friday.

ANI | Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:58 IST
MP: One arrested for RTI activist's murder, three taken into custody
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vidisha police cracked the murder case of Right to Information (RTI) activist Ranjit Soni within 24 hours and arrested one on Friday. Ranjit Soni was murdered by a contract Killer, outside the city's PWD office in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha town on Thursday.

Bhopal police today arrested Ankit Yadav as the prime accused in the murder case of RTI activist Ranjeet Soni. According to police, a total of five accused have been arrested in the murder incident.

The police also detained contractor Aish Kumar Choubey, Jaswant Raghuvanshi and Naresh Sharma have been detained by the police over an old dispute with Ranjeet Soni. The detained contractors allegedly hired Ankit Yadav over ransom money to kill Ranjeet Soni.

Ankit Yadav alias Tunda, was hired to kill Soni along with another partner Shailendra Patel. They were also given Rs 25,000 as an advance. Ranjeet Soni, the activist, was shot near the city's Civil Lines police station. He lived in Mukherjee Nagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022