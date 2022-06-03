Left Menu

France says French person killed in Ukraine

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 23:21 IST
A French person was killed “in combat” in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The ministry did not elaborate in its written response to a journalist's question about the death of a French volunteer fighter in the Kharkiv region.

The ministry, which holds electronic written briefings, noted that Ukraine “in the totality of its territory is a war zone.” France advises anyone against going there “whatever the motive.” French are among numerous foreign fighters who headed to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for volunteers to join an international brigade soon after Russia invaded the country February 24.

The number of French volunteers is not known.(AP) RUP

