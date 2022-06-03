Left Menu

Two non-locals injured in grenade blast in Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 23:24 IST
Two non-locals injured in grenade blast in Shopian
  • Country:
  • India

Two outside labourers were injured in a grenade blast in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

''Militants lobbed grenade at Aglar Zainapora, resulting in minor injuries to two non locals. Area has been cordoned off,'' a police spokesman tweeted.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022