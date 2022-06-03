Two non-locals injured in grenade blast in Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 23:24 IST
Two outside labourers were injured in a grenade blast in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
''Militants lobbed grenade at Aglar Zainapora, resulting in minor injuries to two non locals. Area has been cordoned off,'' a police spokesman tweeted.
Senior police officials have rushed to the spot.
