Left Menu

2 killed in mosque collapse during Friday prayer in UP village

Two men were killed and seven others injured on Friday when the roof of an old mosque collapsed on them while they were offering prayers, police here said. Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Ashok Kumar said that the people had gathered to offer Friday prayers at an old mosque located in Majra Khairi Purva of Juda village when the incident happened.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 04-06-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 00:29 IST
2 killed in mosque collapse during Friday prayer in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed and seven others injured on Friday when the roof of an old mosque collapsed on them while they were offering prayers, police here said. The incident occurred at a village in Nanpara Kotwali area of \R​​ Bahraich district. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said that the people had gathered to offer Friday prayers at an old mosque located in Majra Khairi Purva of Juda village when the incident happened. Mulim Khan, 45, died on the spot, and Ishad, 32, succumbed to injuries later during treatment. Seven others trapped in the debris were rescued and sent to the nearby community health centre for treatment.

Of them, three who were found to be severely injured were later shifted to Bahraich District Hospital where they are under treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem examination, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022