2 killed in mosque collapse during Friday prayer in UP village

Two men were killed and seven others injured on Friday when the roof of an old mosque collapsed on them while they were offering prayers, police here said. The incident occurred at a village in Nanpara Kotwali area of \R​​ Bahraich district. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said that the people had gathered to offer Friday prayers at an old mosque located in Majra Khairi Purva of Juda village when the incident happened. Mulim Khan, 45, died on the spot, and Ishad, 32, succumbed to injuries later during treatment. Seven others trapped in the debris were rescued and sent to the nearby community health centre for treatment.

Of them, three who were found to be severely injured were later shifted to Bahraich District Hospital where they are under treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem examination, the ASP said.

