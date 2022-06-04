Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Mandya over VHP rally

In wake of the 'Srirangapatna Chalo' call given by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for today, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area for twelve hours, between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, informed the officials on Saturday. "Over 500 police personnel deployed, 4 check posts installed. The weekly market has been postponed and liquor sale has been banned around a 5-kilometre radius in the area," said S Ashwathi, Deputy Commissioner Police.

CCTV cameras have also been installed and a special team has been formed to keep the area secure. Masjid road has been closed and the entry of people inside has been prohibited for today. "The city is completely peaceful now and it will remain that way in the coming days. We've made the necessary arrangements. We've deployed our men, spoken to leaders and communicated to them about prohibitory orders in place. If any violation is done, they'll be facing legal action," informed N Yatish, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandya.

The VHP had declared conducting of a procession followed by prayers in Srirangapatna today. The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the area.

"Prohibitory orders imposed by the taluk administration and there's no permission for rallies/processions/protests in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits today. We've ensured adequate bandobast in and around the town so that no untoward incident takes place," informed SP, Mandya. VHP's move comes after a temple-like structure was found underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Karnataka's Mangaluru. A VHP leader had earlier hinted at the possibility of a "Ram Mandir-like campaign" and vowed to continue the legal fight for the premises.

In a meeting held by the VHP on Sunday in which villagers and the local BJP leader participated, it was decided to perform the 'Thamboola Prashne' ritual in the village (not on the disputed site) before May 26, to ascertain the presence of God on the premises. A Hindu temple-like architectural structure was discovered in April during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities.

Local MLA Bharath Shetty demanded an archaeological survey into the matter. Earlier, the VHP leaders had appealed to the district administration to halt the work till the documents were verified. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)