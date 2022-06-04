Eight killed,15 injured in boiler explosion at factory in UP's Hapur

Left Menu

At least eight workers died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.They said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred.The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged.

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:55 IST
At least eight workers died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

They said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.

Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives.

Out of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised while the rest suffered minor injuries.

The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump.

Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to officials.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," the CM's office tweeted.

UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the minister tweeted.

