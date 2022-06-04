Gurugram school chairman gets abduction threat from Bishnoi gang
An FIR has been registered against the unidentified caller under section 506 criminal intimidation of the IPC at Farrukhnagar Police Station, they said.According to a complaint filed by Jai Pal Yadav, chairman, Dronacharya Senior Secondary School, Bhangrola village, he received the call Friday from a man who claimed to be a member of the notorious Bishnoi gang.
A private school chairman in Farrukhnagar area has allegedly received an abduction threat from a man who claimed to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said on Saturday. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified caller under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Farrukhnagar Police Station, they said.
According to a complaint filed by Jai Pal Yadav, chairman, Dronacharya Senior Secondary School, Bhangrola village, he received the call Friday from a man who claimed to be a member of the notorious Bishnoi gang. “The man told me that he was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he will abduct me on Monday. When I asked him what the matter was, he said he will reveal the reason only on Monday,” Yadav said in his complaint. “After that, even after trying several times, I could not connect to him on the number he called me from,” he said. “As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and a probe is on,” said Sunil Beniwal, SHO, Farrukhnagar Police Station.
