Odisha: Over 1000 kg Ganja seized, 1 arrested

A team of the Odisha Special Task Force on Saturday seized around 1,010 kilograms of ganja in the state capital, said the police.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:19 IST
Drugs seized by STF in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the police, one, Rajesh Singh, has been arrested in connection with the drug seizure. During the search, the contraband was found concealed inside a secret chamber of the vehicle, it said. "The accused, a resident of Bihar, couldn't produce any valid authority in support of the contraband substances after which the vehicles along with the seized drugs were taken away from his possession. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway," added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

