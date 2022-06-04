Odisha: Over 1000 kg Ganja seized, 1 arrested

A team of the Odisha Special Task Force on Saturday seized around 1,010 kilograms of ganja in the state capital, said the police. According to the police, acting upon secret intel, the team intercepted a truck on the National Highway near Tamando and caught hold of more than 10 quintals of the contraband.

As per the police, one, Rajesh Singh, has been arrested in connection with the drug seizure. During the search, the contraband was found concealed inside a secret chamber of the vehicle, it said. "The accused, a resident of Bihar, couldn't produce any valid authority in support of the contraband substances after which the vehicles along with the seized drugs were taken away from his possession. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway," added the police. (ANI)

