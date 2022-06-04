Goa: 4 from Delhi, Haryana held for swapping woman's ATM card, withdrawing Rs 1.5 lakh

Four persons hailing from Delhi and Haryana were held on Saturday for allegedly stealing an ATM card and withdrawing money using a POS machine in Goa's Mapusa town, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said a woman had filed a complaint on Friday that she had gone to withdraw money from an ATM and a man, on the pretext of helping her, swapped her card.

''She later found that Rs 1.5 lakh had been withdrawn from her account. We cracked the case in 24 hours,'' he said.

Anil Kumar (36), Rajesh Kumar (35) and Anand Mahabir (26) from Sultanpuri in New Delhi, and Naveen Kumar (30) from Bhiwani in Haryana were arrested, Superintendent of Police (North) Shobit Saksena said.

''The gang befriends people in ATM kiosks by promising help etc, then steal cards and give the victim a similar looking card. They then withdraw money using POS machines that they carry with themselves,'' Saksena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)