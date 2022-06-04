Left Menu

Divisional commissioner reviews posting of Kashmiri Pandit employees in Valley

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:24 IST
Divisional commissioner reviews posting of Kashmiri Pandit employees in Valley
  • Country:
  • India

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday reviewed the process of posting Kashmiri Pandit employees in secured areas in the wake of the recent targeted killing of religious minorities by terrorists.

The official reviewed the status of migrant and Jammu-based employees working in different government departments in the valley and those who got jobs under the prime minister’s employment package, a spokesperson said.

''Pole convened a meeting of deputy commissioners and divisional heads of all civil departments to review the status of transfer of employees of the PM's package, migrants and those from Jammu to safer places in view of the recent attacks,'' he said.

The officers informed Pole about the progress achieved in addressing the service matters of the PM's package employees, including seniority and couple transfers, the spokesperson added.

Pole stressed on officers to contact every such employee and enquire about their interest of transfer.

He said those who give consent to transfer should be posted at district headquarters or municipal towns or within a radius of three kilometers of municipal towns.

Pole appreciated all district and division officers for the prompt action regarding transfer of the employees to ensure their safety, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022