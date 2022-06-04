Left Menu

Satish Chandra appointed chairperson JK Public Service Commission

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:29 IST
Satish Chandra appointed chairperson JK Public Service Commission
  • Country:
  • India

Former IAS officer Satish Chandra was on Saturday appointed as chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

Chandra shall hold the position of the Chairman, Public Service Commission, till he attains the age of sixty-two years, according to an order issued by the General administration department. ''The Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Mr Satish Chandra, IAS (Rtd.), as Chairman, Public Service Commission for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022