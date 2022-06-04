Satish Chandra appointed chairperson JK Public Service Commission

Former IAS officer Satish Chandra was on Saturday appointed as chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

Chandra shall hold the position of the Chairman, Public Service Commission, till he attains the age of sixty-two years, according to an order issued by the General administration department. ''The Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Mr Satish Chandra, IAS (Rtd.), as Chairman, Public Service Commission for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the order said.

