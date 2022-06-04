Left Menu

Vlogger booked for abusing Mamata over KK's last concert

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:04 IST
Vlogger booked for abusing Mamata over KK's last concert
  • Country:
  • India

A case was filed against vlogger Roddur Roy on Saturday for allegedly abusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a Facebook live, police said.

The case was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC after a complaint was filed by TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta at Chitpur police station, they said.

''An investigation has been started in the matter as per the relevant sections of the IPC. He has been summoned as a part of the probe,'' he said.

Roy, who widely uses expletives in his social media posts and courts controversies, used a barrage of abuses against the chief minister and senior leaders of the TMC in the Facevbook live session as he blamed the ruling party, alleging mismanagement at singer KK's last concert in Nazrul Mancha, following which he died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022