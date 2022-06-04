UP: SSI suspended over allegation of sexual abuse

A senior sub-inspector here was suspended after an audio clip emerged in which a woman accused him of sexually exploiting her, a top official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said that an audio clip of SSI Badruddin and a Muslim woman has went viral in which the woman was accusing him of not doing her work despite taking sexual favour, and it was also heard in the clip that she was pleading to the SSI for her family.

The SP said that this act is extremely condemnable and punishable.

He added that the SSI of Kotwali police station has been suspended, and Circle Officer (City) Yash Tripathi has been asked to probe the matter, and submit the report in two weeks.

