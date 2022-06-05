Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 09:00 IST
Powerful explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv - Reuters witness

Powerful explosions were heard early on Sunday in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.

Smoke was seen in the city following the explosions.

Earlier, air raid sirens were going off across much of Ukraine, including in the Kyiv region.

