Mortar shell recovered in Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 09:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A mortar shell was recovered by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.
On information given by some people, security personnel recovered the shell in Kewal village of Bhudal tehsil on Saturday evening, they said.
The mortar shell was later defused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement