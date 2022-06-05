Left Menu

Russian forces control eastern part of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 10:47 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian forces continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, controlling the eastern part of the city, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region where Sievierodonetsk is located, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said that their parts of the Azot chemical plant were damaged in Saturday's attacks.

