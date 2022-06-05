Left Menu

Dozens of seized vehicles gutted on police station premises in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 10:52 IST
Dozens of seized vehicles gutted on police station premises in Jammu
At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were burnt when a fire broke out on the Satwari police station premises early on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in an open area housing the seized vehicles around 1.50 am after an overhead power line snapped, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control and saved the police station building, officials said.

''At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were completely gutted in the fire,'' an official of the fire and emergency department said.

