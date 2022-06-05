Left Menu

Spain to deliver anti-aircraft missiles and tanks to Ukraine - El Pais

Spain is to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard battle tanks in a step-up of its military support to the country, according to government sources cited by the newspaper El Pais on Sunday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-06-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Spain is to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard battle tanks in a step-up of its military support to the country, according to government sources cited by the newspaper El Pais on Sunday. Spain will also provide essential training to the Ukrainian military in how to use the tanks. It would take place in Latvia, where the Spanish Army has deployed 500 soldiers within the framework of NATO's Enhanced Advanced Presence operation.

The second phase of training could take place in Spain, according to the sources cited by El Pais. The paper said Spain's defense ministry is finalizing a delivery to Kyiv of low-level Shorad Aspide anti-aircraft missiles, which the Spanish Army has replaced with a more advanced system.

Spain has so far supplied ammunition, individual protection equipment, and light weapons. Sources told El Pais the offer of increased support was raised when prime minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 21, but had been delayed by the complexity of the operation.

