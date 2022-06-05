Left Menu

Assam deputy speaker condemns attack on BJP office, says culprits not to be spared

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Sunday condemned the attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Sarupathar.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 05-06-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 14:52 IST
Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin (Photo credit: Twitter@@DrNumal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Speaker of the Assam assembly visited the spot and strongly condemned the incident.

"If anyone will threaten to people of Sarupathar council constituency, then we will not spare him, either he is BJP supporter or Congress supporter. We will take strong action against those who will try to disturb the peaceful environment," said Momin. He also said that the 'Gunda raj' will not be allowed in the state and mentioned that strong action will be taken against the culprits.

The incident came to light on Saturday night when some unidentified miscreants had torched the BJP Sarupathar Mondal Office under the Bokajan assembly constituency in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. The attack comes just ahead of the election to 26 seats of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council slated to held on June 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

