Arrangements finalized for Sudhmahadev mela in J-K's Udhampur

Arrangements have been finalized for the annual three-day historic Sudhmahadev mela which will commence on June 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.

Thousands of pilgrims attend the mela which starts with a 'holy bath' in a cold water stream at Gaurikund and special prayers in a local temple before marching towards Sudhmahadev during the night.

Udhampur Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Syed Khan chaired a meeting of officers of various departments to discuss the arrangements including security, sanitation, healthcare, transport, traffic management, drinking water, and power supply, and installation of departmental stalls, maintenance of roads, and checking of rates, an official said.

Khan directed all the district officers to work in close coordination and said all the arrangements must be put in place well before the commencement of the mela.

Seeking the cooperation of the local mela committee members to make the event a grand success, he said the public participation is of great importance in promoting tourism and the economy of the area.

He also issued directions for immediate repair of the road and deployment of doctors for providing first aid facilities during the mela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)