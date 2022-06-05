Left Menu

Arrangements finalized for Sudhmahadev mela in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 15:02 IST
Arrangements finalized for Sudhmahadev mela in J-K's Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

Arrangements have been finalized for the annual three-day historic Sudhmahadev mela which will commence on June 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.

Thousands of pilgrims attend the mela which starts with a 'holy bath' in a cold water stream at Gaurikund and special prayers in a local temple before marching towards Sudhmahadev during the night.

Udhampur Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Syed Khan chaired a meeting of officers of various departments to discuss the arrangements including security, sanitation, healthcare, transport, traffic management, drinking water, and power supply, and installation of departmental stalls, maintenance of roads, and checking of rates, an official said.

Khan directed all the district officers to work in close coordination and said all the arrangements must be put in place well before the commencement of the mela.

Seeking the cooperation of the local mela committee members to make the event a grand success, he said the public participation is of great importance in promoting tourism and the economy of the area.

He also issued directions for immediate repair of the road and deployment of doctors for providing first aid facilities during the mela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022