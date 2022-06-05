Left Menu

Two held with 8 kg opium in Rajasthan's Churu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 16:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspected smugglers were arrested on Sunday with 8 kg of opium hidden in the cabin of their truck in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.

The value of seized opium is around Rs 16 lakh, they said.

The arrests and the seizure were made after a truck was intercepted by Sandwa police station team on Sunday as part of the 'Operation Flashout' being run by the police. The narcotic substance was being brought from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, Churu SP Digant Anand said.

He said that during the search of the truck, 8 kg of opium hidden in a bag kept in the trunk of its cabin was seized.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

