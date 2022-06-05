Nagpur road rage: Man stabs, injures motorist after two-wheelers brush against each other
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old man sustained stab injuries after his motorcycle brushed against the two-wheeler of the accused in Nagpur's Yashodhara Nagar area, a police official said on Sunday.
The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday in Baba Taj Chowk here, he said.
''Irfan Pathan Wakil Pathan attacked Ravindra Parate with a sharp weapon after the latter's motorcycle brushed past the two-wheeler of the former. Parate sustained injuries on the head, hands and back,'' he said.
Pathan has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Yashodhara Nagar
- Pathan Wakil Pathan
- Baba Taj Chowk
- Ravindra Parate
- Irfan
ALSO READ
Nagpur: Man drowns in lake during picnic
Union minister Rajnath Singh visits cabinet colleague Gadkari's home in Nagpur
Rajnath Singh takes stock of activities by military formations, Defence PSUs in Nagpur
Nagpur: Body of newborn found in lake, cops begin probe
Nagpur: After blood transfusion, 4 children become HIV positive, one dies