Left Menu

Gujarat: 49 packets containing drugs recovered from creek area off coast by BSF, cops

A total of 49 packets containing drugs were recovered after they got washed ashore in the creek area of Arabian Sea near Jakhau in Gujarats Kutch district, a police official said on Sunday.The drug packets were discovered by Border Security Force and local police and are suspected to be part of the consignment being smuggled on a Pakistani boat recently apprehended by Coast Guard working jointly with the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad, Kutch West Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh said.Each packet weighs around one kilogram.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:04 IST
Gujarat: 49 packets containing drugs recovered from creek area off coast by BSF, cops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 49 packets containing drugs were recovered after they got washed ashore in the creek area of the Arabian Sea near Jakhau in Gujarat's Kutch district, a police official said on Sunday.

The drug packets were discovered by Border Security Force and local police and are suspected to be part of the consignment being smuggled on a Pakistani boat recently apprehended by Coast Guard working jointly with the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad, Kutch (West) Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh said.

''Each packet weighs around one kilogram. We are checking whether the drugs are the same that were being smuggled on the Pakistani boat. An ATS team is coming to check and confirm the same,'' he said.

The Coast Guard had apprehended the Pakistani boat Al Noman with seven crew members on the intervening night of May 30-31, working jointly with the state ATS on information that it was carrying contraband. However, rummaging of the boat had not yielded any drugs.

Preliminary questioning of the seven arrested Pakistani nationals revealed that two plastic bags containing the contraband were loaded on the boat and were to be unloaded in another boat after entering Indian waters, the ATS said.

After entering the Indian waters, 'Al Noman' was trying to establish contact with another boat via VHF, officials said. When they noticed the ICG ship approaching them, they threw the two bags into the sea, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022